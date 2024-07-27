BNP initiates 'national unity' movement with aim to oust AL govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday announced the formation of a national unity movement bringing together opposition political parties and political and social organisations on a single platform to press for the government's resignation.

"At this critical moment of the nation, we call upon all the democratic political parties, social and cultural organisations, individuals and forces of the country to unite for the formation of a national unity based one-point demand, with the aim of restoring the looted democracy and voting rights, liberating the disenfranchised people and in the greater national interest," Fakhrul said.

The senior BNP leader made this call through a statement bearing his signature on the party letterhead, that was sent to the media on Friday night.

"We call for national unity among the parties and alliances engaged in the simultaneous movement under BNP's leadership, as well as other left and right-wing political parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and other religious and Islamic political parties and organisations. This historic declaration and document of national unity will, Inshallah, expedite the nation's emancipation," he said.

The statement adds that parties and organisations wishing to join the call for national unity may indicate their consent through a simple statement, given time and communication constraints.

A joint statement signed by all those who express their consent will be issued soon, Fakhrul added.

 

