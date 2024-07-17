Quota reform protest deaths: BCL claims Shobuj Ali their member

One of the six people killed during yesterday's quota reform protests was identified as a Dhaka College student Shobuj Ali.

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has claimed that Shobuj was one of their workers and the organisation expressed deep sorrow over his death.

The deceased Shobuj is a student of the 2018-19 academic year of Statistics Department of Dhaka College.

He lived in the North Hall of Dhaka College. He was the son of Badsha Ali of Nilphamari Sadar Upazila.

A namaz-e-janaza was held this afternoon in front of the Awami League office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

During that time, his brother demanded justice for his death and said, "My mother works in people's houses. I used to give some money to Shobuj every now and then to help support him. When I was studying in my first year at Tongi Government College, Shobuj got admission in Dhaka College. It was difficult to afford studies for both of us brothers, so I quit studying. I want justice for those responsible for my brother's murder."

During the quota reform protest of students in front of Dhaka College to Science Lab intersection yesterday, pedestrians saw him lying injured on the road in the evening and took him to the popular hospital nearby. From there he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead around 7pm.

However, his identity could not be known at that time.

Later, around 2am, Dhaka College Principal Professor Mohammad Yusuf went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue after hearing about the death and identified Shobuj, said DMCH police outpost Inspector Md Bachchu Mia. The principal was accompanied by the hall supervisor, teachers council secretary and other teachers.

Md Bachchu Mia said the body had been kept in the morgue of the emergency department.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, Chhatra League said their organisation strongly condemned the nationwide violence of BNP-Jamaat-Shibir and demanded that the criminals be brought under the law and maximum punishment be served.