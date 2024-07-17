How Abu Sayeed was shot and killed in Rangpur during clash between police and protesters

The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Screengrab from video

Abu Sayeed was at the forefront of the protesters when a clash broke out between police and quota reform protesters in front of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University yesterday (16 July).

Videos of the clash, captured by multiple media outlets, show other protesters standing behind Sayeed. The police were stationed directly in front of him, right at the main gate of the university.

As per the footage, it was these police officers who fired rubber bullets, injuring the 25-year-old student of the English Department at Begum Rokeya University.

Once Sayeed fell to the ground, other protesters rushed him to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the doctors on duty declared him dead on arrival.

This was the first of the six deaths reported in the ongoing quota reform protest so far.

Anjan Roy, a friend of the deceased Abu Sayeed, told Bangla daily Prothom Alo that Abu collapsed to the ground after being hit by rubber bullets.

"Blood was pouring from his nose. The ongoing clash caused delays in getting him to the hospital," he added.

Hriday Ranjan Roy, the head of the surgery department at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said Abu died before being admitted to the surgery ward.

"There were multiple rubber bullet wounds on his body, and blood was flowing from his nose," he told Prothom Alo, adding that whether he died specifically from the rubber bullet wounds can only be confirmed after the autopsy report.

Death certificate of Abu Sayeed

Sayeed was one of the key coordinators of the quota reform movement at the university. His death has sparked anger and frustration among the netizens, with many hailing him as a martyr.

The location where Abu Sayeed was shot at has already been named "Shaheed Abu Sayeed Chattar" in Google Maps by the students.

"With a smile, the martyr rises high. In their eyes, paradise glows as they say goodbye," wrote Zehad Riad Jim, a Facebook user.

Last post

Sayeed had been very active on Facebook since the past few weeks amid quota protests.

Just yesterday, he wrote a post on his Facebook about Syed Mohammad Shamsuddoha, the proctor of Rajshahi University, who was killed trying to protect his students from the Pakistani Military forces in 1969.

"Sir, we needed you the most at this moment," the post read.

Abu Sayeed hailed from the Babnapur village of Ramgpur's Pirganj.