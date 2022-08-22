High level committee formed for smart Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has formed "Smart Bangladesh Taskforce" to replace Digital Bangladesh Taskforce for providing guidance on the implementation of advanced IT. 

In a gazette notice issued Sunday (21 August), the cabinet division unveiled the taskforce committee with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as Chairperson. 

The objectives and work areas of the newly formed task force include providing guidance for the formulation and implementation of time-bound action plans for changing education, health, agriculture and financial sector activities into smart systems; Bangabandhu-02 satellite launch; connection to 4th submarine cable to handle bandwidth demand after introducing 5G and formulation and implementation of Made in Bangladesh policy to achieve export targets. 

The task force members include ministers of finance, education, planning, commerce, post and telecommunications; secretaries of different government agencies and department heads of DU, BUET and SUST CSE. 

The Information and Communication Technology Division was instructed to provide secretarial support to the task force as per the gazette notice. 

 

