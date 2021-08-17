High Court’s anticipatory bail hearing to resume 22 August

After a long hiatus, The Supreme Court has decided to resume hearing of anticipatory bail petitions of High Court from 22 August in compliance with the health rules.



Instructed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, an order signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar on Tuesday said, "Anticipatory bail hearings will be held from 22 August in the relevant criminal motion benches of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court."



The order notice also said the concerned criminal motion bench will fix the time of the hearings.



Considering the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Supreme Court had instructed judges to hear only very urgent cases through a notice on 29 April.



Since then, the bail application and hearing in the High Court had been closed.