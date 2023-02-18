Hi-tech parks key to tech transformation in Bangladesh: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 01:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's hi-tech parks will be the driving force for bringing about technological transformation in the country, says State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

The state minister, while attending a webinar on Thursday (16 February), said that Bangladesh and Japan will work together in the coming days in the ICT sector, including investment in high-tech parks across Bangladesh

Palak hoped that Japan's bilateral relations with Bangladesh will be strengthened in the coming days, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Japan has been Bangladesh's sole development partner since independence, he added,

"This is the right time to build a sustainable hi-tech manufacturing ecosystem in Bangladesh, where the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority can play a leading role," the state minister furthered.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Sahabuddin Ahmed and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Khandkar Azizul Islam also attended the virtual event.

High-tech park / Technological advancement / Bangladesh-Japan Relations

