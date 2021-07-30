Helena Jahangir arrested for spreading falsehood: RAB 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a statement today said Helena Jahangir has been arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda and misinformation using digital platforms.

"RAB has arrested Helena Jahangir from Gulshan in the capital on charges of spreading falsehoods, propaganda and misleading information through digital platforms and smearing important state institutions and individuals," said a press release from RAB media wing.

It also noted that a media briefing will take place sharing the details of her arrest at RAB Headquarters in Kurmitola this afternoon.

Earlier RAB conducted a drive in her residence on Thursday midnight seizing huge amount of narcotics and gambling materials.

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Though the newly formed wing said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.

