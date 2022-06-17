Heavy rain inundates parts of Dhaka

Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged street after the rainfall in the capital’s Green Road area on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka city witnessed the worst waterlogging in recent months with most of the areas going under water on Friday due to heavy rainfall almost throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department says heavy monsoon rainfall is likely to continue for the next two-three days across the country including the capital.

Dhaka recorded a rainfall of around 5-6 millimetre on Friday, which is likely to increase on Saturday.

People in the Green Road, Dhanmondi, the Uttara Lake drive road and Bashundhara Residential Area and some parts of old Dhaka suffered the most.

KM Sumon, a west Dhanmondi resident, told The Business Standard that as it was raining since Friday morning, most roads from Shankar to Jafrabad residential area went under water and after evening it was still inundated and waterlogging got worse.

Jakir Hossain, a resident of Bashundhara Residential Area, said the northern part of the housing went under 2-3 feet of rainwater and waters even entered into cars and CNGs.

Visiting areas from Banasree to Eksaton through Hatirjheel, it was seen that the number of people and vehicles on the streets were low while most Dhaka eateries saw fewer visitors, which was unusual for the weekly holiday.

Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, director of the newly opened TR Lounge in Gulshan-2, told TBS that they were experiencing full capacity from 10 June. But on Friday the booking of two parties were cancelled due to the weather.

Risckhawpullers and CNG autoriskshaw drivers also saw fewer passengers on Dhaka streets on Friday.

The Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours was recorded at 109 millimetres in Rangpur.