Heavy rain inundates parts of Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 11:01 pm

Related News

Heavy rain inundates parts of Dhaka

Dhaka recorded a rainfall of around 5-6 mm, which is likely to increase on Saturday

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 11:01 pm
Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged street after the rainfall in the capital’s Green Road area on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged street after the rainfall in the capital’s Green Road area on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka city witnessed the worst waterlogging in recent months with most of the areas going under water on Friday due to heavy rainfall almost throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department says heavy monsoon rainfall is likely to continue for the next two-three days across the country including the capital.

Dhaka recorded a rainfall of around 5-6 millimetre on Friday, which is likely to increase on Saturday.

People in the Green Road, Dhanmondi, the Uttara Lake drive road and Bashundhara Residential Area and some parts of old Dhaka suffered the most.

KM Sumon, a west Dhanmondi resident, told The Business Standard that as it was raining since Friday morning, most roads from Shankar to Jafrabad residential area went under water and after evening it was still inundated and waterlogging got worse.

Jakir Hossain, a resident of Bashundhara Residential Area, said the northern part of the housing went under 2-3 feet of rainwater and waters even entered into cars and CNGs.

Visiting areas from Banasree to Eksaton through Hatirjheel, it was seen that the number of people and vehicles on the streets were low while most Dhaka eateries saw fewer visitors, which was unusual for the weekly holiday.

Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, director of the newly opened TR Lounge in Gulshan-2, told TBS that they were experiencing full capacity from 10 June. But on Friday the booking of two parties were cancelled due to the weather.

Risckhawpullers and CNG autoriskshaw drivers also saw fewer passengers on Dhaka streets on Friday.

The Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours was recorded at 109 millimetres in Rangpur.

Top News

Rainfall / dhaka rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

10h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

13h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

13h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

2h | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

3h | Videos
Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

5h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani