Rains may drench parts of Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rains or thunder showers in Dhaka, 7 other divisions in 24 hours commencing 6pm on Sunday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions with hails at isolated places," said Met office bulletin today (8 April).

Day and night temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over the country.

Mild heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi and Dinajpur and it may abate.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 36.7 degree Celsius.