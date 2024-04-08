Rains may drench parts of Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh

UNB
08 April, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 12:40 pm

Related News

Rains may drench parts of Dhaka, 7 other divisions

UNB
08 April, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
File photo of rain in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
File photo of rain in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rains or thunder showers in Dhaka, 7 other divisions in 24 hours commencing 6pm on Sunday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions with hails at isolated places," said Met office bulletin today (8 April).

Day and night temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mild heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi and Dinajpur and it may abate.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 36.7 degree Celsius.

Top News

Rainfall / Weather / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

15h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

1h | Videos
Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

3h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

20h | Videos