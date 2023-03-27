Heat wave may continue in three districts

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga, and it may continue, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued this morning.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said the bulletin valid for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today (27 March).

However, day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius jointly in Rajshahi and Chuadanga, while today's minimum temperature was 18.5 degree Celsius in Tetulia.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 40 millimetres (mm) at Khulna.

The sun sets at 6:12pm today and rises at 5:55am tomorrow in the capital.