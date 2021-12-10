Vitamin A Plus Campaign starts in Chattogram tomorrow

Health

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 09:39 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

About 7.95 lakh children will take Vitamin A capsules in Chattogram as part of the four-day National Vitamin 'A' Plus Campaign-2021 from 11 December to 14 December.

The campaign will be inaugurated at Patia Upazila Health Complex at 8 am Saturday with Divisional Health Director Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir as the chief guest.

Under the campaign, which will be run by maintaining Covid-19 health rules, Vitamin A capsules will be provided for children from 15 permanent, 15 mobile and 4,800 temporary centres in 600 words of the district's 15 upazilas.

In the district, 90,190 children aged 6-11 months will be given blue Vitamin A capsules (1 lakh IU) and around 7.49 lakh children aged 12-59 months will be given red Vitamin A capsules (2 lakh IU).

In the Chattogram City Corporation area, health workers would give Vitamin A capsules to around 5.33 lakh children in 41 wards. Among them, blue vitamin A capsules would be given to 81,000 children aged 6-11 months and red vitamin A capsules to 4.52 lakh children aged 12-59 months.

The District Civil Surgeon's Office has taken overall preparations to make this campaign successful.

There will be 51 health inspectors, 152 assistant health inspectors, 557 health assistants, 686 assistants (family planning), 153 inspectors (family planning), and 9,060 volunteers would be active to make the campaign effective. Moreover, 15 sanitary inspectors, 510 CHCPs and 82 SACMOs will also be present during the four-day campaign.

Mohammad Elias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said several control rooms will be opened at district and upazila level on the occasion of the Vitamin A Plus campaign.

He said, "In the current National Vitamin A Plus Campaign held on 5-19 June 2021, 88,960 children aged 6-11 months were given blue Vitamin A capsules with an achievement rate of 98% and around 6.98 lakh children were given red Vitamin A capsules with an achievement rate of 98.35%."

The authorities will make public announcements in all the upazilas of the district so that no child is left out of the programme. Parents will be able to find Vitamin A capsules for their children while traveling from the temporary centres set up in the railway stations, bus terminals, ferry terminals and launch terminals. Government agencies, people's representatives, Ansar-VDP members and NGOs will cooperate in the campaign.

