Nationwide vitamin A-plus campaign begins

A total of 2.3 crore children aged between six to 69 months will be given vitamin 'A-plus' capsules in a nationwide campaign.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the campaign at an event in Dhaka on Tuesday (12 December). The campaign will end on 15 December.

For the next four days, vitamin A-plus (blue and red capsules) will be administered at all EPI immunisation centres, community clinics and other healthcare centres in the country from 8am to 4pm every day.

This year the target has been set to ensure that 2,30,89,500 children are given vitamin A-plus capsules.

Of them, 27,87,500 children aged six to 11 months will be fed blue-coloured vitamin A-plus capsules and the rest will get red-coloured vitamin A-plus capsules.