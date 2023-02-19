15 lakh children in Dhaka will be given vitamin ‘A’ capsules Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:43 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

More than 1.5 lakh children will be fed vitamin 'A' capsules at 3,732 centres in Dhaka North and Dhaka South.

From 8am to 4pm Monday, children aged 6-11 months will be given one blue capsule and children aged 12-59 months one red capsule.

The decision was taken at the Central Advocacy Programme organised on the occasion of "National Vitamin 'A' Plus Campaign-2023" held separately at the head office of Dhaka North and Dhaka South yesterday.

About 8,71,019 children in 1,905 centres in Dhaka North and about 6,29,500 children in 1,827 centres in Dhaka South will be fed vitamin "A" capsules.

Dhaka North Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Md Jobaidur Rahman said the vaccination programme will continue with the help of volunteers under 286 supervisors. If anyone misses a vaccination within the mentioned schedule, there will be special arrangements for them at city health centres.

Dhaka North Chief Executive Officer Md Salim Reza said vitamin "A" is one of the most important nutrients for healthy survival, normal growth and eyesight of children. Vitamin "A" maintains normal eyesight and normal growth of the body and builds immunity against various diseases.

According to the health policy of Bangladesh, this capsule is given twice a year as supplementary food to meet the deficiency of vitamin "A", he added.

He further said necessary training has already been provided to all those involved in the campaign to carry out the campaign smoothly.

Dhaka South Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir said that 3,654 volunteers under 150 supervisors will help carry out the campaign in Dhaka South.

In Sunday's meeting, he further said that Dhaka South has set a target to provide a blue vitamin "A" capsule to 1,09,500 children aged 6-11 months and to 5,20,000 children aged 12-59 months on Monday.

