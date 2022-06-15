Four-day vitamin ‘A plus’ campaign begins 

The countrywide four-day vitamin A plus campaign kicked off on Wednesday and will continue until next Sunday.

There will be no activities on Friday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the campaign at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in the capital Wednesday afternoon.

Following health rules, one blue colour capsule will be given to each of the 24 lakh children aged six months to 11 months from 8:00 am till 4:00 pm. A total of 1.96 crore children aged between 12 months and 59 months will be given one red capsule each during the campaign.

The vitamin A capsules will be provided at about 1.20 lakh EPI centres. A total of 2.80 lakh volunteers will be deployed with two volunteers working at each of the centres.

About 240 unions of 46 upazila of 12 districts have been declared hard-to-reach areas where children who were left out will be sought out for four days to give vitamin A capsules after the campaign.