Thyroid disease affects 30% of the population: Experts

About 5 crore people or approximately 30% of the country's total population suffer from thyroid diseases, according to Bangladesh Endocrine Society.

Speakers, at a press conference at the National Press Club on Friday to mark World Thyroid Day 2024, said that counting different variations of thyroid problems nationwide, the number is close to 30% of the total population.

About 2% of adult women and about 0.2% of men suffer from hyperthyroidism (a problem caused by an increase in thyroid hormones). The risk of developing this disease is higher between the ages of 20 and 30.

Hypothyroidism (a problem caused by a deficiency of thyroid hormones) can be present in 3.9% to 1.4% of adult men and women. Another 7% of women and men suffer from subclinical hypothyroidism, according to speakers.

Experts said that thyroid hormone imbalance may lead to weight gain, menstrual problems, various skin problems, heart problems, and bulging eyes. In addition, doctors said that thyroid hormone imbalance is one of the causes of infertility and lack of intelligence in children.

Dr Shahjada Selim, coordinator of the Thyroid Taskforce and general secretary of the Bangladesh Endocrine Society, said, "If there is a thyroid problem, in addition to various diseases, children may become mentally underdeveloped. Therefore, it is very important to keep the thyroid level normal."

He further said that it is important to eat iodised salt and stay away from radiation to prevent thyroid disease, especially during pregnancy. Those with a family history of thyroid problems should be under the supervision of a doctor and should seek immediate medical advice if they experience symptoms such as intolerance to cold or heat, palpitations, weight loss with eating and taste changes.

The press conference was attended by Bangladesh Endocrine Society Chief Patron and Birdem General Hospital Endocrinology and Diabetology Department Professor Faruque Pathan and Bangladesh Endocrine Society President-Elect Dr Faria Afsana among others.