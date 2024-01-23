Saima Wazed appointed as WHO regional director for Southeast Asia

On 1 November 2023, the Regional Committee of WHO South-East Asia voted Saima Wazed as the next regional director in a closed meeting during its 76th session in New Delhi, India

Saima Wazed Hossain. File Photo: Collected
Saima Wazed Hossain. File Photo: Collected

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially appointed Saima Wazed Putul as the regional director for Southeast Asia for the next five years, starting from 1 February.

The newly appointed regional director will be eligible for reappointment once.

On 1 November 2023, the Regional Committee of WHO South-East Asia voted Saima Wazed as the next regional director in a closed meeting during its 76th session in New Delhi, India. 

Earlier, Saima was nominated by the Government of Bangladesh for the post of regional director of WHO SEARO.

Saima Wazed's significant achievements include drafting three international resolutions that were subsequently adopted by member countries of the UN and WHO:

In 2014 at WHO 67.8

Comprehensive and Coordinated Efforts for the Management of Autism Spectrum Disorders.

In 2012 WHO-RC: SEA/RC65/ R8

Comprehensive and Coordinated Efforts for the Management of Autism Spectrum Disorders and Developmental Disabilities.

In 2012 UNGA: 67/82

Addressing the Socioeconomic Needs of Individuals, Families and Societies Affected by Autism Spectrum Disorders, Developmental Disorders and Associated Disabilities.

Saima Wazed is currently completing her doctoral studies at Barry University (USA) in Organisational Leadership. She has been an Advisor to the Director General of WHO on Mental Health and Autism since 2019, and is a member of WHO's Expert Advisory Panel on Mental Health since 2014.

In August 2023 she was appointed as an Associate Fellow at the Global Health Program at Chatham House, where she has also been serving since 2022 as a Commissioner at the Commission for Universal Health.

Since 2020, she has served as Thematic Ambassador for Vulnerability for the Climate Vulnerable Forum, and from 2017 to 2019 was appointed as WHO SEARO's Goodwill Ambassador for Autism.

In Bangladesh, she is the Chief Advisor for the National Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020-2025, and since 2012 has been Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and NDDs.

Her current academic and training work includes being an adjunct faculty at Barry University in the USA, Visiting Faculty at Dhaka University, visiting specialist at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, and Visiting Faculty at the National Institute of Mental Health in Dhaka.

Over her years of service, she has received a number of international awards, including a citation for Excellence in Public Health by WHO SEARO, the Distinguished Alumni Award by Barry University in the USA, International Champion Award by Shema Kolainu in the USA, and was listed by Columbia University as an Innovative (Women) Leader in Global Mental Health.

