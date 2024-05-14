Unsafe sex in brothels is increasing HIV/AIDS exposure in Khulna

Illustration: TBS

I visited two well-established brothels in Khulna Division, one in Baniashanta Mongla and another in Jessore, to collect data on a project related to healthcare access of sex workers. After going there several times and building a solid rapport, I had a distressing realisation.

Despite the efforts of the government and NGOs to raise awareness and provide training on safe sex practices, the pervasive problem of customers insisting on unprotected sex persists. Many customers offer extra money to sex workers if they agree to forego condoms, perpetuating a dangerous cycle of risk-taking behaviour.

This alarming trend not only endangers the health and well-being of sex workers but also poses a significant threat to public health in the Khulna region. Through my observations, I discovered that several sex workers exhibit symptoms of HIV/AIDS, raising concerns about the transmission of the virus within and beyond the brothel environment.

Suppose a customer contracts HIV/AIDS from unprotected encounters at the brothel. In that case, there is a high likelihood of transmitting the virus to their spouses or other sexual partners in the future.

Furthermore, the broader implications of HIV/AIDS transmission in Khulna extend beyond the confines of the brothels. There is a growing concern that the virus may spread through blood donations without proper testing protocols.

Without adequate screening measures, individuals unknowingly infected with HIV/AIDS may donate blood, inadvertently contributing to the spread of the virus within the community. Recent news also indicates that AIDS patients are increasing in Khulna due to unsafe blood donations without thorough testing.

According to a research book published by the Society for Environment and Human Development (SEHD) in 2019, titled 'Bangladesher jounapalli o jounakarmi halnagad chitra 2018', a staggering 57.04% of sex workers admitted to undergoing abortions, some repeatedly. This alarming statistic speaks volumes about the high frequency of unprotected encounters, shedding light on the dire need for intervention.

Moreover, startling revelations emerged from the research book 'Jiboner dame kena jibika', authored by Qurratul Ain Tahmina and Shishir Moral and published by SEHD. The research revealed a diverse clientele, with 33% being businessmen, 16% students, and 5% professionals such as lawyers, teachers, and journalists. Additionally, 6% came from law enforcement agencies, and the remaining 40% fell under the 'other' category.

These statistics demonstrate that brothel clientele come from various walks of life, highlighting the potential for HIV/AIDS transmission beyond unprotected sex due to a lack of awareness.

According to recent data, HIV infection, or AIDS, has been detected in a sample of 71 people, including children, at the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Center at Khulna Medical College (KMC) Hospital in one year until October 2023. Furthermore, from November 2021 to October 2022, 923 people were tested for AIDS at the ART Center of KMC Hospital.

Among them, 65 people, including three children, were diagnosed with AIDS. These numbers underscore the urgent need for action to curb the spread of the virus and support those affected.

In response, innovative solutions must be embraced. Mandating HIV testing for sex workers as a prerequisite for licensure or registration is a crucial step, along with offering alternative rehabilitation programmes for those testing positive.

Moreover, integrating HIV/AIDS testing into marriage registration processes can serve as a proactive measure to prevent further transmission within the community. Also, to donate blood, other necessary tests, including HIV, must be made mandatory. But our efforts cannot stop there.

Comprehensive training on condom use and HIV/AIDS awareness must be provided, not only to sex workers but to the broader populace. Government and private initiatives can play a pivotal role by disseminating information through posters in sex workers' homes, emphasising the risks associated with unprotected encounters.

As we confront the harsh realities of HIV/AIDS transmission in Khulna, we must act with urgency, compassion, and determination. By adopting a multifaceted approach that prioritises education, prevention, and support services, we can safeguard public health and uphold the dignity of all individuals, regardless of their circumstances.

Together, let us heed the call to action—for the sake of Khulna, for the sake of our communities, and the sake of a future free from the grip of HIV/AIDS.

Meherab Hossain. Sketch: TBS

Meherab Hossain is a Young Fellow at Oxfam in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.