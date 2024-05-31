Dhaka North to feed vitamin 'A' capsules to over 5.79 lakh children

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 09:51 pm

A file photo of administering vitamin A capsule to a young girl. Photo: UNB
A file photo of administering vitamin A capsule to a young girl. Photo: UNB

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has set a target of feeding vitamin 'A' capsules to more than 5.79 lakh children.

DNCC Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury disclosed this while speaking at a press conference at Nagar Bhaban in the city's Gulshan-2 on Thursday, reads a press release today (31 May).

As part of the programme, Vitamin A-plus campaign will be held in 1,904 centres of 54 wards of DNCC tomorrow, he said.

Vitamin 'A' capsules will be given at designated centres from 8:00am to 4:00pm, the release added.

The National Vitamin A-plus campaign will be conducted tomorrow with a target to feed vitamin A-plus capsules to over 2.22 crore children, aged between six months and 59 months, to prevent childhood blindness and reduce child mortality in the country.

Under the campaign, 27 lakh children, aged between six months and 11 months,  will be given blue-coloured vitamin A-plus capsules while 1.95 crore children, aged between 12 and 59 months, will be administered red-coloured capsules free of cost on the day.
 
Vitamin A deficiency is a serious threat to both mother and child's health, health experts said, adding that the impact of vitamin A deficiency is not only causes blindness, but also increases death risk by causing various diseases.

