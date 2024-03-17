Death toll from Gazipur cylinder blast rises to five; four more at risk

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 11:36 am

Currently, 28 victims, including four with 80% burn injuries, are under treatment at the burn institute.

Graphics: TBS
Graphics: TBS

Two more victims of a gas cylinder blast in Gazipur succumbed to death early Sunday, taking the death toll from the incident to five so far, Health Minister Samanta Lal said today (17 March).

"All victims with 80% burn injuries are also in critical condition," the minister told reporters after placing a wreath on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn Institute and Plastic Surgery on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

The gas cylinder blast outside a house at Telir Chala area of Mouchak in Kaliakair last Wednesday severely injured at least 35 people. Currently, 28 victims, including four with 80% burn injuries, are under treatment at the burn institute.

Speaking about the victims at the burn institute today, Health Minister Samanta said, "We are providing the maximum medical care [to the victims]. But we are not considering anyone out of danger yet. We give equal importance to all the services required by the admitted people.

"There is no malpractice in the treatment of a single patient. We will continue to strive to heal burn patients with our highest medical care till the end." 

Solayman Molla, 45, became the first victim of the gas cylinder blast to succumb to his injuries on Friday. On Saturday, two more victims – Mansur Ali Akond, 45, and Tayeba, 3, who suffered 90% burns – passed away. 

