Experts urge to make breast cancer treatment affordable

Health experts and cancer awareness advocates have called upon the government to take proactive measures to ensure the widespread availability of breast cancer treatment across the country.

During a discussion meeting held in Dhaka on Tuesday to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Day, they also voiced their concerns as the number of breast cancer patients is increasing day by day.

The Bangladesh Breast Cancer Awareness Forum arranged the event at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) auditorium in the capital.

Participants at the event highlighted the challenges faced by the lower middle-class people grappling with breast cancer, who often lack access to appropriate care. They pointed out that the equipment at the country's sole government cancer hospital remains non-functional for most of the year.

AFM Sarwar Kamal, former health secretary, emphasized the need for the government to prioritise cancer diagnosis and treatment management. He noted that government hospitals have invested in expensive medical equipment but often lack the necessary staff to operate it effectively.

Sirajul Islam, another former health secretary, highlighted that cancer has not only affected urban areas but has also spread to rural villages.

He stressed the importance of government intervention to address this growing health crisis.

Dr Habibullah Talukder, the founder and chief coordinator of the forum, who chaired the event, pointed out that world-class cancer treatment technology and modern machines are predominantly available in private and costly hospitals. This disparity in access needs to be addressed.

Breast cancer is a significant health concern for women in Bangladesh, with approximately 15,000 women affected by this deadly disease each year, resulting in 7,000 deaths.

Acting Director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research-IEDCR Professor Zakir Habib, Professor Shubhagat Chowdhury, Dr Halida Hanum Akhter, and Prashika Human Development Centre Chairman Rokeya Islam, also shared their insights during the event.