Evercare Foundation funds cleft palate surgeries for 3 patients

Health

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:35 pm

Evercare Hospital Chattogram today (17 July) announced that it has successfully performed cleft palate surgery on three patients funded by the Evercare Foundation as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The surgery was performed by Prof  Dr Mrinal Kanti Sarker, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon, reads a press release.

The three patients who underwent the surgery are Nayem Hossain, aged 1, Ran Way Mro, aged 10, and Ainul Islam Samir, aged 8 months. All three patients are currently in stable condition and are expected to make a complete recovery.

"Around six thousand children with cleft lip and palate are born in Bangladesh each year and many of these children do not have access to quality healthcare. We are delighted to have been able to help these three patients," said Samir Singh, chief operating officer of Evercare Hospital Chattogram.

"Cleft palate surgery is a complex procedure, but our team of experienced surgeons was able to perform it successfully. We are committed to providing high-quality healthcare to all patients," he added.

Masud Miah, father of Nayem Hossain said ''I am so grateful to Evercare Hospital for providing my son with this surgery. He was born with a cleft palate, and we were worried about his future. But now, he has a chance to live a normal life. Thank you so much."

The Evercare Foundation is a non-profit organisation that strives to fulfil the promise of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing equitable healthcare for vulnerable communities.

