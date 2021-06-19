Evercare Chattogram’s triumph over critical procedures

Evercare Hospital Chattogram successfully carried out a complex Angioplasty in the port city. Senior Consultant, Prof. Dr. Shaikh Md. Hasan Mamun carried out the procedure with the help of his team on the patient who was suffering from severe coronary problems, states a press release.

The patient, 40-year-old Md. Taslimur Rahman, was experiencing severe chest pains and his condition kept getting worse despite taking medications. After observing the medical condition of the patient, Dr. Shaikh Md. Hasan Mamun decided to perform Coronary Angiogram after discussing with the patient's family.

An Angiogram was carried out which showed that two blood vessels in his heart were critically blocked from the roots. After the successful Angioplasty using three stents, the patient's condition became stable again and he eventually regained his health within 2 days of the treatment.

Professor. Shaikh Md. Hasan Mamun, Senior Consultant-Interventional Cardiology and Coordinator, Department of Cardiology said, "Even though the patient's condition was serious, we were able to heal him quickly through the special treatment provided by Evercare and our dedicated cardiac team."