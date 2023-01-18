Standard Chartered Priority Grande clients to receive exclusive healthcare benefits from Evercare Hospital Chattogram

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh Priority Grande clients will now be able to avail exclusive benefits from Evercare Hospital Chattogram, read a press release.

As part of an agreement between Standard Chartered and Evercare, members of the Bank's Priority Grande programme will have access to an annual complimentary executive health check-up package. The package will cover a range of comprehensive diagnostic tests along with consultation services.

This offer will provide clients with the opportunity enjoy healthcare from Evercare Hospital Chattogram.

Standard Chartered's Priority Grande offering is an extension of the Bank's Priority suite. Priority Grande clients benefit from a number of exclusive privileges and bespoke services. To learn more about the Bank's Priority Grande offering, you can visit https://www.sc.com/bd/priority/priority-grande-benefits/.

Evercare Hospital Chattogram is the first-ever 470-bed multi-disciplinary super-specialty, tertiary care hospital in Chattogram. Evercare Hospital Chattogram aims to provide high quality accessible healthcare to improve patient outcomes for communities in, and around, Chattogram.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh / Evercare Hospital Chattogram

