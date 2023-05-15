Evercare Hospital Chattogram organises training programme on life support

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

Evercare Hospital Chattogram organises training programme on life support

Press Release
15 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 09:41 pm

Evercare Hospital Chattogram recently organised a training programme based on American Heart Association (AHA) recognized Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support. 

From 1-10 May, a dedicated group of 30 doctors and nurses from Evercare Hospital Chattogram underwent rigorous training conducted by esteemed Regional Faculty members from the International Academy of Emergency Medicine (Delhi), reads a press release.

Four doctors of the critical care team of Evercare Hospital Chattogram who completed the course of BLS and ACLS are Prof Dr A A Mohammed Ryhan Uddin, Dr. Razaul Karim, Dr Swarup Das, and Dr Rajesh Barua. "This pioneering program is the first of its kind in our region, utilising state-of-the-art training equipment, including specialised manikins and simulators."

Dr Deepak Singh - Director of Medical Services, at Evercare Hospital Chattogram, said "At Evercare Chattogram, we take immense pride in cultivating a large pool of doctors and nurses equipped with up-to-date lifesaving skills. This milestone marks the foundation of Evercare Hospital as an AHA Training Center, allowing us to extend our impact by providing similar training programmes to healthcare providers in the region, ultimately benefiting the larger community."

Evercare Hospital Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

7h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

2h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

5h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

7h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone