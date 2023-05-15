Evercare Hospital Chattogram organises training programme on life support

Evercare Hospital Chattogram recently organised a training programme based on American Heart Association (AHA) recognized Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

From 1-10 May, a dedicated group of 30 doctors and nurses from Evercare Hospital Chattogram underwent rigorous training conducted by esteemed Regional Faculty members from the International Academy of Emergency Medicine (Delhi), reads a press release.

Four doctors of the critical care team of Evercare Hospital Chattogram who completed the course of BLS and ACLS are Prof Dr A A Mohammed Ryhan Uddin, Dr. Razaul Karim, Dr Swarup Das, and Dr Rajesh Barua. "This pioneering program is the first of its kind in our region, utilising state-of-the-art training equipment, including specialised manikins and simulators."

Dr Deepak Singh - Director of Medical Services, at Evercare Hospital Chattogram, said "At Evercare Chattogram, we take immense pride in cultivating a large pool of doctors and nurses equipped with up-to-date lifesaving skills. This milestone marks the foundation of Evercare Hospital as an AHA Training Center, allowing us to extend our impact by providing similar training programmes to healthcare providers in the region, ultimately benefiting the larger community."