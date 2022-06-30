Drug use by the youths may affect economy: Speakers

Speakers at a discussion said that failure to control drug may disrupt the national economy as it directly affects the youths.

Youths' involvement in drug abuse may make them unproductive, causing suffering to the labour market from shortage of labour force and deaths, they said, adding: it costs billions for medical care and rehabilitation.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission organised the discussion at its head office in the capital on Wednesday marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Traffick.

In the keynote paper, Muhammad Nahyan, national programme coordinator, UNODC focused on the importance of building strong family based upon the learning of a pilot project 'Strong Family' being implemented by Dhaka Ahsania Mission.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Azizul Islam, director general, Department of Narcotics Control, sought cooperation from all for making drug-free country.

"If we fail to control drug abuse, it would be tough for us to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," he said.