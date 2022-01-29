DGDA approves Incepta’s Tocilizumab Covid drug 

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has given emergency approval of Incepta Pharmaceuticals' Tocilizumab drug, Tolosa 80, a monoclonal antibody to treat Covid-19.

Tocilizumab is used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients admitted in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of hospitals, reads a press release.

The drug prevents cytokine storms in the body of Covid patients in critical conditions decreasing death risk.

Both the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) and WHO has given Tocilizumab emergency use authorisation for the treatment of Covid-19.

Globally only one multinational company markets this product. Supply often failed to meet the demand for the drug in Bangladesh.

Incepta is the first and only company to launch the biosimilar version of this medicine.