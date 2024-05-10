A drug for cows could curb methane emissions from meat and dairy

World+Biz

Bloomberg
10 May, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 03:25 pm

Related News

A drug for cows could curb methane emissions from meat and dairy

A Boston-based startup is developing a vaccine it says can reduce methane emissions from livestock

Bloomberg
10 May, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

The methane emitted by burping cows, sheep, goats and other livestock does more short-term damage to the climate than the world's passenger vehicles, by some estimates. A Boston-based startup says its new vaccine could take a big bite out of their emissions.

Ag-biotech company ArkeaBio says its drug targets methane-producing microorganisms that live in animals' saliva and digestive tracks. As of now, it's still in early stages and will be at least 2.5 years before it could be on the market.

But if successful, the drug would be a step towards tackling one of the world's most intractable climate challenges: curbing methane emissions from agriculture. The industry is the biggest source of human-generated methane, ahead of fossil fuels and waste, according to International Energy Agency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Methane from Human Activity

Agriculture, which includes crops like rice and raising livestock, is the biggest anthropogenic source of methane emissions.

"The tools to make a really good run at this haven't existed until the cost of sequencing and the cost of biotechnology came down substantially over the last five to 10 years," said Colin South, chief executive officer of ArkeaBio. The company is seeing "better-than-expected results" in cattle trials currently underway, he added.

To reduce animal methane emissions, researchers and startups have been experimenting with different feed additives including seaweed and biochar. Others have developed cattle masks that capture the potent greenhouse gas.

A Bloomberg investigation last year found that, while many of the world's biggest buyers of dairy and beef have declared an interest in encouraging their suppliers to use methane-curbing feed additives, few followed through at any sort of magnitude.

A vaccine could be distributed through existing agricultural supply channels, South said, noting that beef and dairy cattle already receive a wide array of drugs to prevent respiratory diseases, bovine diarrhea and other ailments.

"The opportunity to create something that fits in with normal farm practices, which is a vaccine and one which has no likelihood of impact in the quality of milk or meat, means that we've really got a huge addressable audience," he said.

ArkeaBio recently completed a $26.5 million Series A venture financing led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, with new investment from the Centre for Climate Action Joint Venture Ltd., a public-private partnership owned by the New Zealand government and major agribusiness companies.

Top News

Cow / Drug / Methane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

7h | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

8h | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

2d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

2d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

17h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

6h | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

19h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

18h | Videos