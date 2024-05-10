A drug for cows could curb methane emissions from meat and dairy

The methane emitted by burping cows, sheep, goats and other livestock does more short-term damage to the climate than the world's passenger vehicles, by some estimates. A Boston-based startup says its new vaccine could take a big bite out of their emissions.

Ag-biotech company ArkeaBio says its drug targets methane-producing microorganisms that live in animals' saliva and digestive tracks. As of now, it's still in early stages and will be at least 2.5 years before it could be on the market.

But if successful, the drug would be a step towards tackling one of the world's most intractable climate challenges: curbing methane emissions from agriculture. The industry is the biggest source of human-generated methane, ahead of fossil fuels and waste, according to International Energy Agency.