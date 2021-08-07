Dengue surge in Bangladesh: 204 more hospitalized in 24 hrs

As the number of Dengue cases keep rising in Bangladesh, 204 new patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Since August 1, the country has been seeing over 200 dengue cases every day adding worries to the already overburdened health sector with Covid-19 patients.

Of the new dengue cases, 194 were reported in Dhaka while the rest were from outside the division, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the (DGHS), 997 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 958 patients were reported to be admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest in other divisions.

Some 4,319 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and 3,312 of them have been released after they recovered.

So far, 10 suspected deaths caused by dengue were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) but none of them has been reviewed and confirmed yet, said the DGHS.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better.

The fatalities had almost fallen to zero at one stage, before surging again in 2018, leading to a severe outbreak the following year.