Dengue cases on rise in Rohingya camps

Health

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Dengue cases on rise in Rohingya camps

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:19 pm
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, November 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The number of Dengue patients is increasing in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar with nearly 2,000 being affected in six months. 

Meanhwile, one girl child aged four, residing at the Kutupalong camp, died on 23 June, hospital sources said.

Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner  Office Coordinator Dr Toha Bhuiyan said that at least 1,821 Rohingyas received treatment being affected with Dengue fever from January till 19 June.

In January, the number of Rohingya patients affected with Dengue was 184, in February 9, March 17, April 57, May 233 and June (until 19) 321. 

There is no data available for 10 days at the commissioner office (since 19 June till date).

But it will be no less than 400 cases, said Dr Toha.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital Superintendent Dr Md Mominur Rahman said that as many as 89 Dengue patients received treatment in June.

At present 25 Dengue patients are admitted at the hospital 11 of whom are Rohingyas.

Bangladesh / Rohingya Crisis / Top News

Dengue / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

38m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years