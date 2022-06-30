Dengue cases on rise in Rohingya camps

The number of Dengue patients is increasing in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar with nearly 2,000 being affected in six months.

Meanhwile, one girl child aged four, residing at the Kutupalong camp, died on 23 June, hospital sources said.

Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Office Coordinator Dr Toha Bhuiyan said that at least 1,821 Rohingyas received treatment being affected with Dengue fever from January till 19 June.

In January, the number of Rohingya patients affected with Dengue was 184, in February 9, March 17, April 57, May 233 and June (until 19) 321.

There is no data available for 10 days at the commissioner office (since 19 June till date).

But it will be no less than 400 cases, said Dr Toha.

Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital Superintendent Dr Md Mominur Rahman said that as many as 89 Dengue patients received treatment in June.

At present 25 Dengue patients are admitted at the hospital 11 of whom are Rohingyas.