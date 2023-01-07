Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital launches 30-bed ICU

Health

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 06:10 pm

Related News

Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital launches 30-bed ICU

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 06:10 pm
Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital launches 30-bed ICU

Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital inaugurated a 30-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday to ensure better treatment for patients with serious illnesses.

The ICU has been set up at a cost of Tk20 crore by raising a fund with people's donations.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was present at the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. Dr MA Taher Khan, executive committee chairman of the hospital and Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, were also present at the event.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said, "People in Chattogram have faith in this hospital. To keep it up, the hospital should be managed with maintaining proper rules and regulations. Strict measures should also be followed in maintaining the ICU."

Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, assured the authorities of the Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital of the necessary cooperation from the administration.

According to sources, the hospital commenced its journey in 1979 with only 10 beds which has currently been increased to 850 beds. It also has the capacity to provide at least 30-bed ICU support in case of emergency. The hospital charges Tk8,000 per day for an ICU bed.

ICU / Chattogram / hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

7h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

9h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

4h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

6h | TBS Insight
Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals