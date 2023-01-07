Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital launches 30-bed ICU

Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital inaugurated a 30-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday to ensure better treatment for patients with serious illnesses.

The ICU has been set up at a cost of Tk20 crore by raising a fund with people's donations.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was present at the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest. Dr MA Taher Khan, executive committee chairman of the hospital and Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, were also present at the event.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said, "People in Chattogram have faith in this hospital. To keep it up, the hospital should be managed with maintaining proper rules and regulations. Strict measures should also be followed in maintaining the ICU."

Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, assured the authorities of the Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital of the necessary cooperation from the administration.

According to sources, the hospital commenced its journey in 1979 with only 10 beds which has currently been increased to 850 beds. It also has the capacity to provide at least 30-bed ICU support in case of emergency. The hospital charges Tk8,000 per day for an ICU bed.