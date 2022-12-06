CMC hosts pivotal workshop on neurosurgery on spine

TBS Report 
06 December, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 09:41 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Newly enlisted doctors got a rare hands-on training on advanced neurosurgery on the spine of a dead body at a workshop on 6 December at the Chittagong Medical College (CMC), in a sign of the health facility's growing efficiency in treating spinal disorders.

A spine can have various issues, but those suffering from neural disorders require advanced expertise.

The college's Neurosurgery Department is treating patients with neuro-spinal issues whom even some of the renowned Indian hospitals have failed to operate on, Professor Dr Noman Khaled Chowdhury, head of the department, told reporters during launching of the workshop.

Anatomy Department of the college hosted sixteen young doctors from different parts of the country at the workshop arranged as part of the two-day national scientific conference on neuro science.

Neuro Spine Society of Bangladesh has arranged this year's conference in the port city – making it the first host destination of the conference outside of the capital Dhaka. Today, the concluding day of the conference, over a hundred scientific papers on spine surgery are expected to be presented at a hotel in the port city.

The workshop on neurosurgery was conducted by Dr Md Kamal Uddin and Dr Rafiqul Islam, president and general secretary respectively of Neuro Spine Society of Bangladesh, Professor Dr Mohammad Hossain, dean of surgery faculty at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Professor Dr Md Ashrafuzzaman, chief of Anatomy Department of Chittagong Medical College, Associate Professor Dr Sumon Mutsuddi, chief of Forensic Medicine Department of Chittagong Medical College, among others.

The port city is now self-sufficient in treating patients with spinal issues, said Professor Dr Noman Khaled Chowdhury adding that a dedicated department on spinal neurosurgery would be set up at the Chittagong Medical College to meet the growing demand. The neurosurgery department now faces 250 patients daily on average with its just 45 beds, and 35-40% of the patients are with neuro-spinal afflictions.

