Call to triple health budget to reduce pressure on people

Health

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

Call to triple health budget to reduce pressure on people

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 10:38 pm
Call to triple health budget to reduce pressure on people

Economists, health experts and lawmakers at a programme said that the out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditure could be lowered to 51% from the present 68% by raising the health budget allocation by three times and recruiting health workers in the vacant positions.

"By tripling the allocations for the medical and surgical supplies sub-sector of the health budget and by filling up all the vacancies at the upazila health complexes, union health sub-centres, and community clinics- the share of the out-of-pocket cost can be brought down from 68% to 51%," Unnayan Shamannay Chair and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Professor Atiur Rahman said in the keynote paper presented at a pre-budget dialogue.

The event was organised jointly by Bangladesh Health Watch, Brac James P Grant School of Public Health, Brac University, and Unnayan Shamannay on Monday at the Daily Star Bhaban in Dhaka.

Atiur Rahman pointed out that the lack of capacity of the health ministry in spending budget is a major obstacle to increasing the health budget allocation as it has been observed that half of the allocation remains unspent every year.    

"Inefficiency in spending budget allocation should not be the reason for reducing budget share; rather importance should be given to developing skills of the officials on how to implement the budget efficiently," said Atiur Rahman. 

The noted economist suggested increasing the budget allocation to 7%-8% in the FY2022-23 budget, of which at least 45% should go to the primary healthcare sector.

Speakers noted that about 86 lakh people slip below the poverty line every year while bearing a gigantic 68% cost of the total health expenditure on their own. 

They called upon the government to increase the health budget allocation in such a way so that people feel less pressure while spending on healthcare in a time of high inflation which has put people in difficulties to meet their daily expenditures. 

In his remarks, Lawmaker Habib e Millat, laid emphasis on the health sector needs in the medium-to-long-term national planning documents such as the five-year plans. 

Barrister Rumeen Farhana, a BNP lawmaker, said that neighbouring Bhutan has universal healthcare, and India is experimenting with different health insurance schemes for the lower-income groups. 

But the government is more interested in building infrastructures instead of paying attention to the education, health and social protection sectors, as those give them more scope for corruption. 

Lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwary pointed out that the government alone cannot ensure quality healthcare for all the people in the country, rather it should go for building partnerships with private sector healthcare providers. 

Dr AM Zakir Hussain, a working group member of Bangladesh Health Watch, ‍said, "We need more human resources in the medical sector. Compared to our population, we have a very limited number of nurses, paramedics, and medical technicians,". 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / Budget

Health budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

8h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

10h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

12h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

12h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

1d | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata