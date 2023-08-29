BSMMU opens 2-bed ICU unit for Department of Pediatric Nephrology

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University opened a two-bed intensive care unit (ICU) on the 3rd floor of its D Block on Tuesday.

BSMMU vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the new unit around 8:30am in the Department of Pediatric Nephrology, reads a press release.

The VC said the current administration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University is working to bring innovation in health education, health care and research sectors.

"Our aim is to add new technologies and facilities to these sectors," he added.

With the opening of the ICU unit, children with kidney complications will not need to be taken anywhere else. Children with kidney disease admitted in the ward now will be treated here, Professor Md. Sharfuddin said.

Among others, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU (Research and Development) Professor Dr. Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, Dean of Pediatrics Department Professor Ranjit Ranjan Roy, Proctor Professor Md Habibur Rahman, Hall Provost Professor SM Mustafa Zaman, Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics Nephrology Professor Afroza Begum were also present.

Meanwhile, Professor Tabassum Parveen was appointed as the new chairman of the Department of Fetomaternal Medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday morning.