BSMMU launches its first ever emergency unit

Health

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 09:33 pm

Related News

BSMMU launches its first ever emergency unit

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 09:33 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Since its inception twenty-four years ago, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) introduced its first ever emergency unit on Monday.

BSMMU has initially started the emergency unit with 100 beds.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the general emergency unit in the cabin block of BSMMU on Monday morning and emergency health services will now be available round the clock at BSMMU.

The BSMMU, despite being the first medical university in the country, only had an outdoor service so far. There was no general emergency unit available, except in a few departments like orthopaedics and cardiology.

In his inauguration speech, the VC said, "Patients of all departments will get emergency services from today. This service will be provided to critically ill patients of 56 departments by roster."

"We have started the general emergency unit with 100 beds right now, but the number of beds will be increased to 200. The existing emergency healthcare services in various departments, including gynaecology, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, and cardiology, will also be continued. We also have a lab in the emergency unit so we can run CT scans and MRIs right here," he added.

Emphasising the importance of the general emergency unit, he also said there is no alternative but to take forward medical education, medical services, and research.

Bangladesh / Top News

BSMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

5h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

5h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

5h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 