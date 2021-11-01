BSMMU launches its first ever emergency unit

Since its inception twenty-four years ago, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) introduced its first ever emergency unit on Monday.

BSMMU has initially started the emergency unit with 100 beds.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the general emergency unit in the cabin block of BSMMU on Monday morning and emergency health services will now be available round the clock at BSMMU.

The BSMMU, despite being the first medical university in the country, only had an outdoor service so far. There was no general emergency unit available, except in a few departments like orthopaedics and cardiology.

In his inauguration speech, the VC said, "Patients of all departments will get emergency services from today. This service will be provided to critically ill patients of 56 departments by roster."

"We have started the general emergency unit with 100 beds right now, but the number of beds will be increased to 200. The existing emergency healthcare services in various departments, including gynaecology, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, and cardiology, will also be continued. We also have a lab in the emergency unit so we can run CT scans and MRIs right here," he added.

Emphasising the importance of the general emergency unit, he also said there is no alternative but to take forward medical education, medical services, and research.