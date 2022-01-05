BMDC bans practice of 2 Indian doctors 

The Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has barred the practice and promotion of two Indian doctors as they did not attain approval from the regulatory body.

They are Dr Jaipal Reddy, a lung cancer specialist, and Dr Amit Patil, a gynaecologist.

The information was revealed in a circular signed by the BMDC Acting Registrar Dr Md Arman Hossain on Wednesday (5 January).

"Advertisements are being aired on various online and other media outlets by two Indian doctors regarding patient care and consultation. However, the mentioned foreign doctors did not register with BMDC," the notice read.

If the foreign doctors conduct their medical work, it will be against the law, said BMDC and requested the authorities to take legal actions.

According to the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act 2010, no medical practitioner or dental practitioner can perform without registration, or identify as a medical or dental physician.