Bangladesh reports 3 Covid deaths in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 05:00 pm

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Besides, 205 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.03% after 19,811 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 155 cases on Saturday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,978 and the case tally increased to 15,75,784 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two were from Dhaka and one from Khulna division. 

Also, 299 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,903 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,075 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

