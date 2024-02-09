Bhutanese girl finds hope after successful nose reconstruction surgery in Bangladesh

Despite the relief of being cured of nasal cavity cancer, Karma Dema struggled with the structural damage to her nose caused by complications from radiotherapy. But the surgeons at Tata Memorial Hospital in India, where the 23-year-old girl from Bhutan went for cancer treatment, were unable to repair her damaged nose even after two surgeries.

Subsequently, Karma sought treatment in Bangladesh, becoming the first foreign patient to do so on a medical visa.

Fortunately, the outcome was successful. Following a successful nose reconstruction surgery, she is now prepared to return to her home country.

Three teams of plastic surgeons at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery collaborated to perform a nine-hour nose reconstruction surgery on Karma Dema. The entire procedure was supervised by Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen, who was chief coordinator of the institute at the time.

According to the doctors, Karma's nasal structure has significantly improved. She is expected to undergo another minor surgery in three to six months' time.

She is currently receiving treatment in a cabin of the burn institute. She arrived in Bangladesh for treatment on 14 December.

Karma Dema is the only daughter in her family and has two brothers. Her father serves as a Bhutanese soldier, while her elder brother works in a restaurant. She was diagnosed with cancer several years ago. However, covering Karma's medical expenses proved to be a challenge for the family, prompting them to seek assistance from the Bhutanese government.

Karma has received treatment with support from both the Bhutanese and Bangladeshi governments. Previously, she underwent treatment in India, aided by the governments of India and Bhutan.

Karma Phuntho, her elder brother, told The Business Standard, "My sister's condition has improved significantly. The treatment is being conducted through cooperation between the governments of Bhutan and Bangladesh, and we are not incurring any expenses."

He further said, "We are extremely pleased with the treatment and services provided by Bangladesh. Prior to this, she underwent treatment in India for one and a half years starting from 2020."

Dr Hasib Rahman, associate professor at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and leader of one of the three surgical teams, told TBS, "During the surgery, we applied soft tissue to her nose. While another operation will be necessary, it will not be a major one."

"The operation we performed was a complex one. She had two operations in India but somehow they were not successful," he added.

He further said similar nose reconstruction surgeries were performed in Bangladesh earlier. However, Karma's case holds significance due to her status as a foreign patient.

How Karma Dema came to Bangladesh

On 25 September 2023, led by Dr Samanta Lal Sen, a 14-member team of plastic surgery experts travelled to Bhutan. In honour of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the governments of both countries initiated a seven-day plastic surgery camp in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan.

During the camp, Bangladeshi surgeons successfully completed 16 complex plastic surgeries. It was during this camp that Karma Dema's family brought her for nose reconstruction surgery through plastic surgery.

Dr Hasib Rahman said, "There is no plastic surgery department in Bhutan. So we invited her to come to Bangladesh. Later, she and one of her brothers came to Bangladesh for treatment."

More foreign patients will come in future: Health minister

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told TBS, "We often hear of Bangladeshi patients seeking treatment abroad. However, this Bhutanese patient is the first to come to Bangladesh for treatment on a medical visa. Our doctors have dedicatedly worked to restore her health, and we anticipate welcoming more foreign patients in the future."

He further said, "Recently, the Nepalese ambassador approached me, and I extended the same offer to them. We are prepared to organise a medical camp in Nepal similar to what we did in Bhutan. If there are critical patients there, they can send them to us."

The health minister will provide details about the treatment of Karma Dema at a press conference on Saturday.