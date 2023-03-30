Afternoon medical services launched in 51 govt hospitals

Health

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:11 pm

Related News

Afternoon medical services launched in 51 govt hospitals

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 10:11 pm
Representational image. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Representational image. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The health ministry on Thursday launched afternoon services for non-emergency treatment in 51 government hospitals across the country, with a pledge to expand the services into all other state-run hospitals by year-end if people feel satisfied.

The service delivery period has been fixed at 3pm-6pm. However, in any given day, save Friday, doctors would have to consult all the enlisted patients even if time extends beyond 6pm. Doctor appointments would have to be booked before 3pm.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the pilot scheme in 12 districts at the ministry's office premises in the capital.

Earlier, people could not meet doctors at government hospitals after 2pm, and had to seek recourse through private hospitals at significantly greater costs. "[In this backdrop] We believe, the new government hospital service would benefit the people," the minister said.

A special guideline has been prepared for the doctors and other to follow during the afternoon services, he added.

Earlier, people could get doctor consultation and surgery services through morning appointments and throughout the day at emergency departments of government hospitals. Now, they can get the same services in the afternoon in all the regular, non-emergency departments. Patients can also meet doctors of their preferred experience level like professors and associate professors in the afternoon with more payment – a feature denied to morning service seekers.

The government charges – Tk500 for professors and Tk400 for associate professors – are still much lower than similar rates asked at private hospitals. The fee for seeing assistant professors, junior consultants, and post graduate medical degree holders is Tk300 and for MBBS doctors is Tk200. Tk50 will be deducted from the doctor's consultation fee as hospital service charge.

For minor surgeries, doctors will receive Tk800 while nurses and other assistants will get Tk400.

Major surgeries like cesarean delivery in government hospitals in the afternoon and evening, will cost Tk2,500, where the doctor will get Tk1,500, nurses Tk500 and Tk500 would be service charge.

Top News

medical services / govt hospitals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

12h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

14h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

46m | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

3h | TBS World
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

5h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year