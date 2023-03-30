Afternoon medical services launched in 51 govt hospitals

The health ministry on Thursday launched afternoon services for non-emergency treatment in 51 government hospitals across the country, with a pledge to expand the services into all other state-run hospitals by year-end if people feel satisfied.

The service delivery period has been fixed at 3pm-6pm. However, in any given day, save Friday, doctors would have to consult all the enlisted patients even if time extends beyond 6pm. Doctor appointments would have to be booked before 3pm.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the pilot scheme in 12 districts at the ministry's office premises in the capital.

Earlier, people could not meet doctors at government hospitals after 2pm, and had to seek recourse through private hospitals at significantly greater costs. "[In this backdrop] We believe, the new government hospital service would benefit the people," the minister said.

A special guideline has been prepared for the doctors and other to follow during the afternoon services, he added.

Earlier, people could get doctor consultation and surgery services through morning appointments and throughout the day at emergency departments of government hospitals. Now, they can get the same services in the afternoon in all the regular, non-emergency departments. Patients can also meet doctors of their preferred experience level like professors and associate professors in the afternoon with more payment – a feature denied to morning service seekers.

The government charges – Tk500 for professors and Tk400 for associate professors – are still much lower than similar rates asked at private hospitals. The fee for seeing assistant professors, junior consultants, and post graduate medical degree holders is Tk300 and for MBBS doctors is Tk200. Tk50 will be deducted from the doctor's consultation fee as hospital service charge.

For minor surgeries, doctors will receive Tk800 while nurses and other assistants will get Tk400.

Major surgeries like cesarean delivery in government hospitals in the afternoon and evening, will cost Tk2,500, where the doctor will get Tk1,500, nurses Tk500 and Tk500 would be service charge.