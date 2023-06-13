Afternoon medical services now in 183 govt hospitals: Health minister

Health and Family Planning Minister Zahid Maleque the afternoon medical services have been extended from 51 hospitals to a total of 183 hospitals, including 132 new healthcare centres.

Of these, four major hospitals of the capital, including the National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, National Institute Of Ophthalmology, and National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), will provide medical services in the after-hours from now on, said the minister during a briefing at the health ministry on Tuesday (13 June).

Around 7, 463 patients received treatment from 51 hospitals outside Dhaka since the programme was launched. Of this, 454 operations have been done from 32 hospitals. A total of 2,597 probes have been done, the health minister said.

About Tk51 lakh has been collected from these services. Doctors' fees will be disbursed from this money, he added.

He also said people of the country are happy with the launch of afternoon medical services in government hospitals.

The health minister gave advice on preparations and warned that there should be no irregularities in providing emergency services.

Regarding the increase in dengue patients, the health minister said since last January, 3,390 patients have been admitted to government hospitals and 26 have died. He urged people to maintain caution regarding the dengue infection.

During the briefing, directors of the four Dhaka hospitals along with representatives of hospitals outside Dhaka, various social workers and political figures participated.