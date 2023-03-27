Doctors to see patients after hours at govt hospitals from 30 March: Minister  

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 06:10 pm

Representational image.
Representational image.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said doctors in selected government hospitals will be allowed to see patients in their respective institutions after office hours from 30 March.

Besides, the government has also fixed the fees for visiting doctors after office hours or after 2pm, the health minister made the disclosure at a ministry briefing on Monday (27 March).

Patients can visit professors for a charge of Tk500 and associate professors for Tk400, assistant professors, junior consultant, and post graduate degree holders for Tk300 and Tk200 for MBBS doctors.

The minister also said Tk50 will be deducted from the consultation fee as service charge.

In the first phase, the service will be launched in 10 upazila health complexes and 20 district hospitals.

According to the guidelines, specialist doctors will receive Tk800 for minor surgery and nurses and other assistants will get Tk400.

The health ministry also fixed Tk300 as service charge for surgery.

Cesarean delivery or similar surgery in government hospitals during evening will cost Tk2,500.

The specialist surgery doctor will get Tk1,500 and nurses, Tk500. The ministry fixed Tk500 as service charge for cesarean delivery.

Besides, medical assistants will get 50% of diagnostic and clinical tests and 50% will be taken as service charge. The medical assistant will be given 30% of radiology and imaging services, and 70% will be taken as service charge.

Institutional practice will be introduced in all hospitals of the country by August 31.

Since 2011, doctors have been seeing patients in the afternoon at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). Specialist doctors see patients every day, except Friday, from 3pm to 6pm. Patients can consult doctors of 24 departments with a ticket of Tk200.

