Aedes mosquitoes spreading fast in villages

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
01 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 02:00 pm

Related News

Aedes mosquitoes spreading fast in villages

Seventeen more dengue patients died and 2,308 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Tawsia Tajmim
01 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 02:00 pm
Attendants of hospitalised patients sleep in the open. Despite the risk of dengue infection, many do not use mosquito nets on the premises of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. The photo was taken early Thursday morning (31 August). Photo: Rajib Dhar
Attendants of hospitalised patients sleep in the open. Despite the risk of dengue infection, many do not use mosquito nets on the premises of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. The photo was taken early Thursday morning (31 August). Photo: Rajib Dhar

The prevalence of Aedes mosquitoes has seen a sharp rise in rural areas nationwide this year, coinciding with a notable increase in dengue cases in villages over the past few months, according to a survey by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The dominant strain responsible for the transmission of dengue in village areas is Aedes albopictus, the survey found.

The Aedes mosquito is the vector responsible for the transmission of dengue. The species comprises two main types – Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

Aedes aegypti is predominantly found in urban areas, whereas Aedes albopictus is more active in rural settings. These mosquitoes lay their eggs in various locations, including tree trunks, banana plant barks, and small accumulations of water on leaves, they said.

According to entomologists, managing Aedes albopictus presents greater challenges compared to Aedes aegypti. This complexity makes dengue control efforts in rural areas more difficult. Aedes albopictus thrives in natural reservoirs.

DGHS survey

On 11 July, the DGHS conducted a survey encompassing 10 households in Baldia union of Nesharabad, Pirojpur. The results revealed Aedes larvae presence in seven of these houses. Among the 16 containers inspected within these households, eight were discovered to contain larvae.

Subsequently, on 23 July, Aedes mosquito larvae were detected in seven out of the 10 houses in a village of Angaria union of Dumki, Patuakhali. Among the 37 containers inspected in these houses, Aedes larvae were identified in 10.

Furthermore, Aedes larvae were discovered in 11 of 20 households in Jashore municipality area. The survey revealed that the average Breteau Index (BI) in the municipality was 80.

The Breteau Index indicates the number of positive larvae containers per 100 houses inspected. Under normal conditions, the index of an area should be below 20.

A survey conducted on 75 households across five wards within the Rajshahi city area between 5 and 9 July  found Aedes larvae present in 37.3% houses. The average Breteau Index for Rajshahi city was calculated to be 46.67.

Within the Rajshahi City Corporation area, the composition of Aedes mosquitoes was determined to be 20% Aedes aegypti and 80% Aedes albopictus.

From 23 July to 28 July, the DGHS carried out an extensive survey across 41 out of the 47 wards within Gazipur City Corporation. The results revealed that the Breteau Index exceeded 20 in 24 out of these 41 wards.

The distribution of Aedes mosquitoes in Gazipur indicated a prevalence of 23.6% Aedes aegypti and 76.4% Aedes albopictus.

Between 30 July and 3 August, a survey was conducted in 705 households spanning 27 wards within the Narayanganj City Corporation. Among these houses, Aedes larvae were discovered in 95 of them.

Khalilur Rahman, former chief entomologist of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), told The Business Standard, "Greater emphasis must be placed on dengue control within rural areas compared to urban regions. It is essential to extend spraying campaigns to villages as well. Community awareness regarding maintaining a clean environment is also crucial."

The entomologist added that the dengue situation will see improvement following the onset of winter this year.

Abdul Awal, executive director of the Noakhali Rural Development Society (NRDS), emphasised the necessity for a comprehensive national initiative aimed at dengue control. 

"Drawing parallels to the government's past endeavours in eradicating malaria, a similar nationwide programme is an imperative for addressing the dengue challenge. Engaging the community through a national campaign is vital in this effort," he said.

Moreover, he suggested that a proactive approach involving extensive vaccination should be considered to curb the proliferation of dengue.

Citing examples from other countries like Indonesia that have initiated dengue vaccine administration, he stressed the urgency of introducing a dengue vaccine in our context as well.

17 dengue patients die in 24 hours

Seventeen more dengue patients died and 2,308 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.

According to the latest figure, 593 dengue patients died in the country and 123,808 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to  DGHS data.

Of the new cases, 875 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,433 were from various parts of the country.

A total of 8,378 dengue patients, including 3,817 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS data.

Bangladesh

Aedes mosquitoes / Dengue / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

20h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

1d | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

1d | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

18h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

21h | TBS World
Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

15m | TBS Insight
What are the ways of reducing infertility?

What are the ways of reducing infertility?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans