17 dengue patients die in 24 hours

Seventeen more dengue patients have died and 2,308 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 593 dengue patients have died in the country and 1,23,808 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 875 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,433 were from various parts of the country.

So far 1,14,837 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 8,378 dengue patients, including 3,817 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 following 179 casualties in 2019.

Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.