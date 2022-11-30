4th Covid jab recommended for citizens above 60, frontliners and pregnant women

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has recommended administering a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It also advised that front-line fighters, people over the age of 60 and pregnant women should get the fourth dose before others.

"The technical committee has recommended the fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for the frontline fighters, people over 60 and pregnant women in the first phase. The government will take a decision in this regard and start the process soon," said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), told reporters on Wednesday (30 November).

"We are going to run the second and booster dose programme in a special campaign from 1-7 December across the country. On this occasion, the vaccination target has been fixed at 90 lakh doses. A total of 17,116 teams will work in the campaign," he added.

He further said that so far 87% of the total population including children in the country have received the first dose; 73% have taken two doses of vaccine and 52% have got the booster.