2,001 ad hoc doctors finally regularised

Two thousand and one assistant surgeons who were appointed on ad hoc basis on or before 14 September 2011 have finally been regularised as BCS cadres.

A notification from the public administration ministry confirmed the development on Wednesday.

The process has been completed by adding a new provision in the Bangladesh Civil Service Recruitment Rules, 1981, added the notification.

Around 4,133 doctors were appointed on ad hoc basis in two phases; 3,551 were recruited in 2010 and 582 more in 2011.

However, more than 1,000 of the ad hoc doctors had already become cadre doctors after passing the BCS exam.

The fate of the rest was uncertain till today.

Although the health ministry had recruited the ad hoc doctors, the Public Service Commission (PSC) was the legal authority to regularise them as cadre doctors.