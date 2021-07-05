Health ministry’s failure worsening Covid-19 situation: GM Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 01:43 pm

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Janabandhu Golam Mohammad Quader MP said that the health ministry's failure will result in a dire coronavirus situation.

In a statement today, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader further said that coronavirus infection is increasing by leaps and bounds. At the same time, the demand for ICU is increasing, but 35 districts still have no ICUs.

He mentioned that a year ago the PM had directed the construction of ICUs in each district, but the health ministry had failed.

In the statement, he said that according to media reports, 76% of the country's ICUs are in Dhaka division, of which 73% are in the capital.

According to IEDCR data, 78% of the patients who tested positive for coronavirus in June had the Indian variant. So the demand for ICU for Covid-19 patients has increased, the statement read.

As there are no ICU facilities in all the districts, patients and their relatives are rushing from one district to another in the midst of a severe lockdown, it added.

He said that as ICUs in government hospitals in the capital are full, the ICUs of private hospitals are now filling up quickly.

GM Quader further said that the health department yesterday said oxygen supply would become a challenge as the number of patients increase.

He urged that effective initiatives be taken to ensure the establishment of ICUs and adequate oxygen supply in all districts as soon as possible.

