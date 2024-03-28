Health ministry issues directives to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 12:19 am

Related News

Health ministry issues directives to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 12:19 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Ministry of Health has issued directives to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths and ensuring the quality of drugs used in anaesthesia procedures.

In a letter issued on Wednesday (27 March), the ministry mandated the use of isoflurane and sevoflurane over halothane as inhalational anaesthetics in operation theatres.

The ministry also instructed the relevant authorities to assess the overall quantity of halothane or isoflurane or sevoflurane vaporisers in both public and private hospitals nationwide. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also ordered them to determine the financial resources needed for the replacement of current halothane vaporisers with isoflurane or sevoflurane alternatives.

What's behind deaths from anaesthesia complications?

The ministry also said appropriate measures must be implemented to prohibit the sale and utilisation of halogenated compounds without the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

Director general of health department, director general of drug administration and chief technical officer of National Electro-Medical Equipment Maintenance Workshop have been asked to take steps to implement this directive.

The move comes following recent deaths of two children while undergoing circumcision procedures in the capital. 

Earlier, on 8 January, five-year-old Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul.

On 20 February, another 10-year-old child Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham died allegedly due to the administration of general anaesthesia during a circumcision procedure at a medical center in Malibagh, Dhaka.

Health / Top News

anaesthesia / Health Ministry / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

12h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

16h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

4h | Videos
Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

5h | Videos
Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

6h | Videos
10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

8h | Videos