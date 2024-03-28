Health ministry issues directives to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths

The Ministry of Health has issued directives to prevent anaesthesia-related deaths and ensuring the quality of drugs used in anaesthesia procedures.

In a letter issued on Wednesday (27 March), the ministry mandated the use of isoflurane and sevoflurane over halothane as inhalational anaesthetics in operation theatres.

The ministry also instructed the relevant authorities to assess the overall quantity of halothane or isoflurane or sevoflurane vaporisers in both public and private hospitals nationwide.

It also ordered them to determine the financial resources needed for the replacement of current halothane vaporisers with isoflurane or sevoflurane alternatives.

The ministry also said appropriate measures must be implemented to prohibit the sale and utilisation of halogenated compounds without the approval of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

Director general of health department, director general of drug administration and chief technical officer of National Electro-Medical Equipment Maintenance Workshop have been asked to take steps to implement this directive.

The move comes following recent deaths of two children while undergoing circumcision procedures in the capital.

Earlier, on 8 January, five-year-old Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul.

On 20 February, another 10-year-old child Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham died allegedly due to the administration of general anaesthesia during a circumcision procedure at a medical center in Malibagh, Dhaka.