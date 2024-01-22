HC bans Millennium City’s activities in Keraniganj

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 10:13 pm

Rajuk chairman, DoE director general, Dhaka DC asked to submit report on environmental losses

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court on Monday put a ban on all activities of "Millennium City" housing project for illegal earth filling in Totail canal, agricultural land, and water bodies in Keraniganj.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the orders following a writ petition filed by several rights organisations including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela). 

The court also issued a ruling asking why the inactivity of the authorities concerned regarding the construction of the unauthorised "Millennium City" project by illegally filling canals, reservoirs and agricultural land should not be declared illegal.

The chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), the director general of the Department of Environment, and the deputy commissioner of Dhaka district have been made respondents to the rule.

At the same time, the court instructed the respondents to investigate the current condition of Totail canal, low-lying agricultural land, and water bodies adjacent to the canal, and assess the damage caused to the canal due to earth filling by Millennium Housing Limited.

The court also asked them to submit a report within a month. 

Advocate Minhajul Haque Chowdhury and Advocate S Hasanul Banna moved for the writ petitioners, while Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad Sarkar represented the state in the hearing.

According to the writ petition, the locally known "Totail Bill" is located in Totail Mauza of Taranagar Union under Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka district with an area of about 10 acres. The water body has been marked at wetlands in the Detailed Area Plan (DAP). 

High Court / Housing Project / Bangladesh

