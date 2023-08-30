Hasina-Macron talks: Trade, climate, migration high on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand outside the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on 9 November 2021. File Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday (30 August) said Bangladesh and France would discuss ways to enhance trade and investment between the two countries apart from discussing issues like climate change and regulated migration if President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron visits Bangladesh next month.

Bangladesh will welcome him as an initiative has been taken for his visit to Bangladesh after G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, he said.

"The President of France has been invited to visit Bangladesh and if he comes, Bangladesh will welcome him," he told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

He, however, did not want to mention the date of his arrival in Dhaka. "We are yet to finalize it. We are working on this."

President Macron is likely to be here on September 11 to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a diplomatic source told UNB. He will leave Dhaka on September 12.

However, there is no official announcement regarding the visit that is seen as further efforts to deepen ties between the two countries on all key fronts.

"Women empowerment, enhancing trade and commerce and regulated migration – these are normal issues. Climate change is a big issue. The President of France has taken a leadership role," Momen said, adding that Bangladesh will raise the loss and damage financing issue and making the relevant fund functional in a big way.

At the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited France in November, 2021.

Apart from holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the French President will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The two leaders are scheduled to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

France and Bangladesh welcomed the growth of their friendship, and highlighted their shared will to develop and deepen all aspects of their partnership through regular political consultations for strategic guidance.

Both countries reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in all areas, including politics and diplomacy, defence and security, trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, and education and cultural exchange.

Both countries also recognised the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral fora.

Bangladesh and France stated their will to further develop the defence and security component of their partnership.

To that end, both countries agreed to strengthen dialogue and continue their cooperation, in particular the area of training, which was launched during this visit.

Furthermore, they committed to stepping up cooperation in the area of defence equipment based on the needs expressed and each party's ability to respond to them, including through capacity building and potential technology transfer. In this regard, both parties welcomed the signing a Letter of intent on defence cooperation.

France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all.