French President Macron likely to visit Bangladesh in September

Bangladesh

UNB
30 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

French President Macron likely to visit Bangladesh in September

Bangladesh and France are working on the visit and Macron is likely to be here on 11 September, said a diplomatic source. They also said he will leave Dhaka on 12 September.

UNB
30 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 06:43 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint statement with Poland&#039;s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on 17 March 2021. File Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuente
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint statement with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on 17 March 2021. File Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuente

President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron is likely to visit Bangladesh soon after the G20 Leaders Summit next month.

Bangladesh and France are working on the visit and Macron is likely to be here on 11 September, said a diplomatic source. They also said he will leave Dhaka on 12 September.

However, there is no official announcement regarding the visit that is seen as further efforts to deepen ties between the two countries on all key fronts.

At the invitation of the President of the French Republic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sheikh Hasina visited France in November, 2021.

Apart from holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the French President will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The two leaders are scheduled to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

France and Bangladesh welcomed the growth of their friendship, and highlighted their shared will to develop and deepen all aspects of their partnership through regular political consultations for strategic guidance.

Both countries reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in all areas, including politics and diplomacy, defence and security, trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, and education and cultural exchange.

Both countries also recognized the importance of sustained and substantive cooperation in relevant regional and multilateral fora.

Bangladesh and France stated their will to further develop the defence and security component of their partnership.

To that end, both countries agreed to strengthen dialogue and continue their cooperation, in particular the area of training, which was launched during this visit.

Furthermore, they committed to stepping up cooperation in the area of defence equipment based on the needs expressed and each party's ability to respond to them, including through capacity building and potential technology transfer. In this regard, both parties welcomed the signing a Letter of intent on defence cooperation.

France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all.

Top News

Macron / Bangladesh / visits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank