Russian foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:14 am

Related News

Russian foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:14 am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts during a joint news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 14, 2020. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts during a joint news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 14, 2020. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit Bangladesh on 7-8 September to discuss issues of mutual interest - including bilateral, regional and global issues.

He will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10 after completing his visit to Bangladesh, says a diplomatic source.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka and the Russian Embassy here are yet to make any official announcement regarding the planned visit.

However, a diplomatic source in Moscow said the Russian Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from his bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Lavrov was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on November 23 last year, mainly to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting, to be held in Dhaka on November 24. But the visit was called off at the last minute.

Later, Foreign Minister Momen and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation and shed light on the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Russia and expressed their desire to take these relations to greater heights.

During a telephone conversation, the Russian foreign minister expressed his regret for not being able to come to Dhaka due to schedule complications and expressed his intention to make the visit soon.

Momen thanked Russia for its cooperation with Bangladesh in the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and invited Russian President Putin to visit Bangladesh on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Top News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Sergei Lavrov / Bangladesh-Russia / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years